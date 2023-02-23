Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after buying an additional 175,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,122,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $578,617,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $126.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $172.99. The firm has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

