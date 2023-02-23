Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 474 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.03. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

