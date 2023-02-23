Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$41.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on LB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$34.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.89. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$28.23 and a 52-week high of C$44.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$257.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.9075862 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

