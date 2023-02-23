Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $45,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $58.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.