Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 45,474 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $70,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.