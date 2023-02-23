Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $74,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH opened at $96.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

