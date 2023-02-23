Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 307,360 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,041,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,360 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $86,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H&R Block Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

