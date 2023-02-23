Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $250.91

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.91 ($3.02) and traded as high as GBX 259.30 ($3.12). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 255.40 ($3.08), with a volume of 10,352,381 shares trading hands.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.78) to GBX 390 ($4.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.52) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.49) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.03) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 331.29 ($3.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 740.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 2,529 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,735.62). Also, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,285 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £3,276.75 ($3,945.99). Insiders purchased a total of 6,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

