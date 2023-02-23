Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.40

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 40460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Legend Power Systems Stock Down 8.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 million. Legend Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 69.26% and a negative net margin of 252.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

