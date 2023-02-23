LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $42-45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.93 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.11-1.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 58,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,148. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

