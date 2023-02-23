Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 145.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Lemonade updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Lemonade stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.06. 2,102,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.57. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 56.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMND. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lemonade to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

