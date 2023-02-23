Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. Life Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Life Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.20.

LSI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.95. 934,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,808. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

