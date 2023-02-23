LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Stock Price Down 6.3%

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 8,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 10,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark set a C$1.75 target price on shares of LifeSpeak in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$2.25 to C$1.05 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

LifeSpeak Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.56. The company has a market cap of C$40.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

