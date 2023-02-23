Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

Linear (LINA) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Linear has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $121.65 million and $20.42 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00423073 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.31 or 0.28025096 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

