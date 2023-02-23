LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director Purchases $800,022.60 in Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) Director David H. Koppenhaver bought 102,567 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $800,022.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 396,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,160.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
LINKBANCORP stock remained flat at $7.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 423,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNKB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens cut LINKBANCORP to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.
