Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $167.31 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Lisk has a market capitalization of $167.31 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00004946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000290 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007384 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001115 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,736,851 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.