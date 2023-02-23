LMR Partners LLP Acquires 369,510 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 923.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 409,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,510 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,668,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,730,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,477,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.