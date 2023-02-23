LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.18% of Corebridge Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,257,305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,057,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,612,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,596,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

CRBG stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 193,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,786. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRBG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.