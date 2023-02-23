LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 475,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,710,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 225,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,673,000 after buying an additional 115,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.37. 272,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.90.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.92%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

