LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 377,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,989,000. Allstate makes up 0.9% of LMR Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Allstate Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.79. 181,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,972. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -63.91%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

