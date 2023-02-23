LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 897,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.3 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,236,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,016,682. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

