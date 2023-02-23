LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 897,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,236,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,016,682. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.