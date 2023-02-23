LMR Partners LLP Purchases 144,151 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

LMR Partners LLP increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,246 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,151 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $16,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,897,000 after acquiring an additional 229,913 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after acquiring an additional 804,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,290,000 after buying an additional 500,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.51) to GBX 2,550 ($30.71) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.49) to GBX 2,300 ($27.70) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,136.50.

BHP Group Trading Down 2.3 %

BHP Group Company Profile

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,248. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

