LMR Partners LLP Purchases 70,233 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 613,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,233 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $156,455,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $27,390,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 693,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after buying an additional 91,247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $12,948,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EE traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.21. 33,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

EE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

