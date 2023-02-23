LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.22% of Inspire Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $170,666.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,415.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $170,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,441,298. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INSP traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.56. The company had a trading volume of 48,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.89. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $282.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

