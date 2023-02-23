Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 418 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.1% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.02. 111,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,630. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

