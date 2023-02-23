Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 573 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.93. 776,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,534. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

