Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.69. 30,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,365. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

