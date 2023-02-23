Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 176 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.1% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.61. 17,189,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,828,434. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.22.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

