Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 48,000 Shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 384,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Audacy were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Audacy by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 106,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 49,921 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Audacy by 1,781.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 113,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 107,894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Audacy by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Audacy by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Audacy from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Audacy Trading Down 5.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

AUD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 246,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,799. Audacy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $34.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

In related news, EVP John David Crowley acquired 100,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $30,001.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 468,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,626.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Audacy

(Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

Recommended Stories

