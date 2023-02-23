Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.21. 1,124,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,025. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.45. The company has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

