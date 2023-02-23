LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $117,183,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 39.0% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 311,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $245.03. 117,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.08. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.