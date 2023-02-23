Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) versus BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Financial Comparison

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) and BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and BG Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucira Health and BG Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and BG Medicine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.05 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.03 BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BG Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucira Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lucira Health has a beta of 4.31, suggesting that its stock price is 331% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Medicine has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lucira Health beats BG Medicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing and delivering innovative solutions for healthcare providers that provide insight and transform the clinical care of heart failure and related disorders. The firm distributes products such as BGM Galectin-3 to clinical laboratories, hospitals, and healthcare providers. The company was founded in February 2000 by Jan van der Greef and is headquartered in Foxboro, MA.

