Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Trading Down 10%

Made.com Group Plc (LON:MADE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). 10,361,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 3,506,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Made.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.64. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.
Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.
