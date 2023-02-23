Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Shares Down 2.4%

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.66 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.49). 537,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,904,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.50).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.36. The stock has a market cap of £47.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

