MagnetGold (MTG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.67 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001563 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a market cap of $101.67 million and $3,829.55 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

