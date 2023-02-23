Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18). Approximately 20,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 29,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.18).

Malvern International Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About Malvern International

Malvern International Plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, professional teacher training programs, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, pre-master's program, and academic and pre-sessional English programs.

