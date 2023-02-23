Manifold Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.39 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for $28.52 or 0.00119059 BTC on major exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00424417 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,748.30 or 0.28114167 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

