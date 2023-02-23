Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.74. 706,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $18.14.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Manitowoc by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

