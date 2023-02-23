Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.94 million. Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of MRVI traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $14.96. 3,348,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,824. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,010,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,902,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 602,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

