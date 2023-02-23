Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY23 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.38 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ MRVI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.01. 1,915,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,729. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $41.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 2,070,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,010,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,902,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $10,357,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 602,852 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Maravai LifeSciences

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

