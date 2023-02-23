Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of -0.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

