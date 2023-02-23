Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.86

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $6.66. Matrix Service shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 170,951 shares.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Matrix Service

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Matrix Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 103,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

