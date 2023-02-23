Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

MTTR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of MTTR opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Matterport has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419 over the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matterport by 139.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 93.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

