McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.21. 100,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,853. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $111.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $93.29.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on MGRC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti raised McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

