MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) & Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) Head-To-Head Analysis

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) and Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MDU Resources Group and Sisecam Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDU Resources Group 5.27% 11.13% 4.09% Sisecam Resources 8.79% 17.56% 10.55%

Dividends

MDU Resources Group pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sisecam Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. MDU Resources Group pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sisecam Resources pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDU Resources Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.11%. Given MDU Resources Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MDU Resources Group is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDU Resources Group and Sisecam Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDU Resources Group $6.97 billion 0.92 $367.50 million $1.81 17.39 Sisecam Resources $720.10 million 0.69 $63.30 million $3.13 8.03

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sisecam Resources. Sisecam Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDU Resources Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MDU Resources Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Sisecam Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats Sisecam Resources on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other. The Electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington. The Pipeline and Midstream segment offers natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing and gathering services, as well as oil gathering, through regulated and non-regulated pipeline systems and processing facilities. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mixed concrete, cement, asphalt, liquid asphalt and other value-added products. The Construction Services segment refers to the inside and outside specialty contracting services.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

