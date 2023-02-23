Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.14

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
