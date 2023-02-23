Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 370.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,587,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,249,865 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Medical Properties Trust worth $18,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 127.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

