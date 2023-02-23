Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 72,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 324,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $368.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11.

In other news, Director Richard Caring purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,075.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard Caring acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 350,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Ein acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 621,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,718.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 358,000 shares of company stock worth $1,342,120 over the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

