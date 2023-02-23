Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 72,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 324,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.
Membership Collective Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $368.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Membership Collective Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Membership Collective Group Company Profile
Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Membership Collective Group (MCG)
