MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 390,604 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,968,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,320.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,133.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,025.79 and its 200-day moving average is $948.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 208.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

