Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.194-$1.210 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $70.81. 211,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,566. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Further Reading

